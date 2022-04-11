ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man has been arrested in connection to two robberies in Abilene.

Trenton Paul Thompson was taken into custody in Coleman County recently and charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery for the incidents, which both took place in Abilene at the beginning of February.

Police say Thompson is first accused of robbing a convenience store on the 2700 block of N 1st Street February 9. He allegedly entered the store wearing camo pants and a red hoodie, threatened the clerk with a weapon, demanded money, then fled.

Thompson is also accused of committing a similar robbery at a convenience store on the 2700 block of Ambler Avenue February 10.

Thompson was taken into custody due to social-media sourced tips. He may be a suspect in other Abilene robberies, as well as some incidents in the Coleman area.