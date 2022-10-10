ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman has been arrested.

Derrick Green was taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping Friday in connection to an incident that happened in Abilene in September. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Court documents state a witness called 9-1-1 to report a man was beating a female and forcing her into a vehicle. This witness saw the man drive away while still hitting the victim while he was driving.



The documents state a second witness then called 9-1-1- to report Green was texting her that the victim was dead and this witness had videos of the assault, which show him kicking the victim repeatedly while she cried for help.



This witness also saw Green hitting the victim in the fact while dragging her around the vehicle, according to the documents, which state the assault lasted around 10 minutes until an unknown couple broke up the assault, but Green then grabbed the victim, threw her into the vehicle, and drove away.



When detectives interviewed the victim, the documents state she told them that she was staying with Green at his mom’s house and everything was fine until he punched her then started stomping her face after she lost consciousness.



She said he then forced her into a vehicle and pulled over between Abilene and Sweetwater, made her get out, put a handgun to her head and said, ‘I should just kill you’, according to the documents. He then took her to his residence and forced her to stay until the next morning.