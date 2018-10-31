Snyder man gets 2 years for murder deemed 'crime of passion'

A Snyder man has been sentenced to serve 2 years in prison for a 2016 double homicide that has been deemed a 'crime of passion'.

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Snyder man has been sentenced to serve 2 years in prison in connection to a 2016 double homicide that has been deemed a 'crime of passion'.

Juan Baron, 26, was received his 2-year sentence Wednesday after he was convicted for the murder of Joshua David Hoover, 25, whose body was found alongside the body of Benjamyn Leslee Bruns, 29 underneath a home on the 2100 block of Avenue Z in Snyder in January of 2016.

Baron's co-defendant, Jamai Nicole Dabney, 31, was found not guilty of Murder and Aggravated Assault. No one has been convicted for Bruns' death.

The Snyder District Attorney's Office confirmed Hoover's murder was ruled a 'crime of passion' but didn't elaborate on what that meant.

Barron and Dabney were initially arrested for Tampering with Evidence for allegedly moving the bodies under their house before calling police to report the males had broken-in, leading to an assault which caused the fatalities.

The cause of death has not been disclosed for either victim, but police say they were both stabbed and may have been shot. One gun and three knives were recovered from the scene of the crime.