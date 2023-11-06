ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Social media was able to help a bystander catch an accused car thief in Abilene.

The bystander was driving around south Abilene near Leggett Street when they noticed a vehicle that looked familiar.

They had seen a Facebook post earlier that morning about how the car had been stolen from a victim in Abilene, so the bystander took it upon themselves to follow the stolen vehicle while calling police.

Officers eventually caught up to the bystander and were able to recover the vehicle as well as locate and arrest two suspects, who had fled into a nearby residence.

No further information is available at this time.