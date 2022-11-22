ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street just after 10:00 p.m.

An employee told police a suspect entered the business while brandishing a weapon and demanding cash.

This suspect then fled after taking miscellaneous items from the store.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

