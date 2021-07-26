State attorneys expected to call more witnesses for Week 2 of Rodney Reed’s appeal hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Attorneys for the state are scheduled to continue their case against Rodney Reed this week. He’s the man appealing his death sentence for the 1996 killing of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

Reed was convicted of her abduction, rape and murder after a trial in 1998, but his defense team has asked a judge to consider what they call “new evidence” in the case.

The hearing began July 19, where his attorneys told the court they were working to prove his innocence, prove there was Brady violation in the case and argue there was false evidence presented in his original trial. Brady doctrine requires prosecutors to turn over any evidence that could be favorable to the defendant.

The defense brought a series of witnesses to the stand to testify about personal accounts of Reed and Stites — and her fiancé Jimmy Fennell. In the past, Reed and his attorneys have asserted that Fennell was responsible.

Two forensic pathology experts also testified about how they disagree with many of the conclusions made by the original medical examiner in the case that led to Reed’s conviction

Meanwhile, prosecutors said their position “hasn’t changed” in more than two decades and asked the court to consider the credibility of this new evidence and testimony. They also questioned the motive for many of these witnesses to come forward for the first time in decades.

The state’s attorneys brought several former law enforcement officers who worked on the original investigation to testify about their conclusions at the time. They are also expected to bring their own medical expert to the stand this week.

Testimony begins

As soon as the hearing began, attorneys for Reed and the state began sparring over the prosecution’s first called witness: Sergeant Seales, who works at the Office of the Texas Attorney General.

Defense counsel Andrew MacRae objected to this witness, explaining he wasn’t listed with the prosecution’s more than 100 possible witnesses for this hearing. He referred to it as looking for a “needle in a haystack” when “it turns out the needle wasn’t even in the haystack.”

State’s attorney Travis Bragg explains that Seales would be a “rebuttal” witness to one of the defense witnesses named Richard Scroggins, who took the stand last week. Still, Judge J.D. Langley allowed Seales to take the stand.

Seales told the court he was directed by the state to search the archives for The Austin Chronicle for coverage of this case — particularly for mentions of the victim’s fiancé Jimmy Fennell. He said the first photo of Fennell he found was published in 2008.

Earlier this week, Scroggins told the court he witnessed a fight in the parking lot of the Bastrop H-E-B between who he would later learn was Stites and Fennell. He said he didn’t know the couple, but heard Fennell call the woman a series of profanities and noted that Fennell shouted profanities directly at him.

Scroggins said it wasn’t until years later, around 2005, when he put together who he had seen — after reading an Austin Chronicle article that mentioned Fennell.

