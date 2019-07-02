Stephens County offering cash reward for info on copper wire theft

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Stephen’s County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information on thieves who stole $1,300 worth of copper wire.

A social media post states the theft happened BJB Transport on the 1900 block of State Hwy 67 between June 12 and June 13.

Unknown suspects were able to take approximately 1,200 feet of the #2 copper wire, which the Sheriff’s Office says is worth an estimated $1,300.

Anyone who may know, “who stole the wire, where the wire is currently located, and the identities of who it may have been sold or traded to by the original thieves” is asked to contact law enforcement with their information, according to the social media post.

Anonymous tips can be left here on the Stephens County Texas Crime Stoppers website or by calling (800)577-8477.