ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A street fight prompted a large police presence in a south Abilene neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Two people began fighting on the 4400 block of Taos Drive around 3:30 p.m., and they were still fighting when police initially arrived on scene, so a lot of backup was called.

In total, at least 10 police units responded to the neighborhood and two people were taken into custody.

Their identities have not been released and their criminal charges are not known at this time.

