ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday.

Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own safety.

“None of the children were deemed to have needed any medical attention,” a press release reveals.

Parents are asked to talk to their children about ingesting items that could be potentially dangerous, especially if they are illegal.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.