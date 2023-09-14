CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been found not guilty in a felony sexual assault case at Eula High School after a multi-day trial in Callahan County.

Jonathan Romer was found not guilty by a jury of his peers at the conclusion of the trial Thursday. He was initially charged with sexual assault.

Three of his fellow students and co-defendants, Paxton Rock, Evan Crosby, and Randall Rose, all pleaded guilty to charges related to the assault previously and were sentenced to probation.

A fifth student and suspect, who is still a juvenile, has yet to be adjudicated for his alleged part in the crime.

UPDATE: 5 students accused of sexually assaulting fellow student during ‘possible hazing incident’ at Eula HS

All charges are connected to an investigation that began at the high school after a report of sexual assault that took place during a ‘possible hazing incident’ in a locker room during an athletic period last year.

When asked about the alleged assault, Eula ISD Superintendent Tim Kelley said the district is aware of the allegations and staff is cooperating with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation. No further comment was offered at this time.

