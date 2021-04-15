Suspect accused of assaulting two Abilene paramedics, firing shots inside ambulance

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of firing shots inside an Abilene ambulance and assaulting two paramedics has been arrested.

Michael Gaylon McMillan, of Waxahachie, is now in custody and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

Abilene police say McMillan showed up at a home on the 2400 block of Regent Drive around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning and said he was there to do work on the floor. Officers arrived to talk to him, determined he had a medical issue, and put him in an ambulance for transport.

While en route to the hospital, McMillan got a gun out of his jacket and pointed it at two paramedics, initiating a struggle where two shots were fired. He also pulled out a pocket knife.

Police said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that they didn’t pat him down because he didn’t seem to pose a threat.

No one was injured by the gunshots but McMillan did use the butt of the knife to strike one of the paramedics.

Both paramedics were evaluated at the hosptial and have been released with minor injuries.

“Neither paramedic received significant physical injuries thanks to their quick efforts in fighting the suspect. Had it not been for their decisive actions the outcome could have been tragic,” the press release reveals.

