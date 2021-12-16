Suspect accused of smuggling 1000+ people arrested in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-year-long investigation into human trafficking led to the arrest of suspect in Comanche County accused of smuggling more than 1,000 people.

The suspect, described as a 33-year-old undocumented immigrant, was taken into custody when Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search and arrest warrant at a residence on the 500 block of Hwy 3381 in Comanche County Tuesday.

A press release reveals, “the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a 2 year long investigation involving human trafficking and fraudulent documents. Throughout the investigation evidence shows over 1000 persons smuggled.”

As of Thursday morning, the identity of the suspect, who will be facing charges related to firearms, human smuggling and fraudulent documents, has not been released.

The suspect is currently being held in a federal detention facility.