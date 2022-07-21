ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect arrested after a stabbing and assault that injured five people at a Cinco de Mayo event in Abilene has been indicted.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Miguel Carrillo, 19, on five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incident, which happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive April 30.

Police told KTAB and KRBC the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple events, including a car show, softball game, vendor fair, live music, and more, when they were stabbed and attacked by Carrillo.

Three of the stabbing victims were hospitalized. A fourth victim sustain cuts to his face and did not require treatment, and a fifth victim was punched but sustained minor injuries as well.

All the victims told police they did not recognize Carrillo, who was also hospitalized during the incident, and this did appear to be a random attack.

The victim who sustained cuts told KTAB and KRBC he was fixing a headlight on his car that was parked by the church when Carrillo walked by a group he was talking to and stabbed one of the members.

The victim and other witnesses chased Carrillo down, and that’s when Carrillo slashed the victim across his face and neck.

Taylor County deputies, who were working security at the event, were then able to take Carrillo into custody. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe Carrillo was under the influence at the time of the attack.

Carrillo remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $625,000.