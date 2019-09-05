Suspect accused of taking Abilene woman’s purse, vehicle at gunpoint indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of taking an Abilene woman’s purse and vehicle at gunpoint has been indicted.

Jamel Johnson, 17, was indicted Thursday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to an incident which was reported in June.

An arrest report states a victim called police Saturday and said a suspect, later identified as Johnson, had pulled a handgun out and pointed it at her demanding her purse and keys.

Johnson was contacted an hour later after he was spotted driving the vehicle in a local apartment complex.

The victim was able to identify Johnson as the suspect who, “pointed a gun at her and stole her vehicle and purse,” the documents state.

Upon Johnson’s arrest, 2 black BB guns and 3 magazines to different firearms with live ammunition.

Johnson is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

