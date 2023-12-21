ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of threatening to shoot up multiple Abilene businesses and rape the women inside has been arrested.

Police were able to contact this man during a traffic stop and N 15th and Cedar Street around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Prior to the traffic stop, he had gone into both a bank and a liquor store threatening the shooting and sexual assaults.

Officers told KTAB and KRBC this suspect had also gone into other businesses earlier this week to make similar threats.

He was found with a knife during the arrest, but no firearms were in his possession.

This suspect, who has not been publicly identified, will be charged with Terroristic Threat and Threatening a Peace Officer/Resisting arrest for trying to fight officers who attempted to arrest him during the traffic stop.

No further information has ben released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.