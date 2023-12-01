ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been arrested after a brief standoff with police at a south Abilene home.

The incident happened on a home on the 1000 block Westridge Drive around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the suspect, who they believed could be armed, barricaded himself inside the home when they were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

This suspect, later identified as Curtis Acy, eventually came outside without incident and turned himself in to police.

Bonham Elementary School, which is located just down the street from the incident, was placed on a brief lockout as a precaution. All measures were lifted once Acy was taken into custody and dismissal took place as normal.

KTAB and KRBC are working on getting more information on the charges Acy was arrested for.

