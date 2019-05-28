Suspect arrested for chasing, shooting at victims running down Abilene street

Deuntre Jackson, 25, charged with Deadly Conduct.

Deuntre Jackson, 25, charged with Deadly Conduct.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly chasing two victims while firing multiple gunshots in their direction as they ran down a north Abilene street.

Deuntre Jackson, 25, was taken into custody Friday and charged with Deadly Conduct following the shooting incident on Grape Street around 10:30 p.m.

An arrest report states a witness called police and said he heard arguing followed by two gunshots, so he went outside and observed two victims running away while a suspect, later identified as Jackson, followed, shooting three to four rounds in their direction.

This witness told police he then heard another party tell Jackson to stash the gun then he watched Jackson walk away, hide the gun, then return without it.

Police were able to locate the gun, which was reported stolen out of Abilene, after the witness told them where Jackson stashed it.

Jackson was arrested because he, "discharged a weapon in the directon of two people who were unable to be located as well as Grape Street, that is full of buildings and residences," the report states.

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.