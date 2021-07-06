Suspect arrested for murder of Winters man

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Winters man.

Cody Jay Salazar was taken into custody in Ballinger Monday in connection to a murder in San Angelo that happened last week.

Salazar’s arrest is in connection to the death of Winters man Daniel Chandler, 41, who was shot and killed at a motel on the 2000 block of N Bryant Street in San Angelo last week.

Salazar remains held in the Runnels County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million for Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest, Debit Card Abuse, and Murder.