ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene early learning center.

Andrew Miller, 22, was arrested after he was found in the parking lot of Long Early Learning Center Tuesday afternoon. He was already criminally trespassed from the campus earlier this year.

Police say a school employee noticed Miller and called police. He was arrested without incident and was booked into the Taylor County Jail.

“AISD and APD worked in conjunction and there was no threat to the students, faculty, or the school,” a press release explains.

No further information, including what Miller was doing at the campus, has been released.