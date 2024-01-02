BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Brownwood.

Joseph Dean Williamson, 25, of Early, was taken into custody on warrants for Murder and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle following the shooting that happened in the area of 5th Street and Avenue E in Brownwood around 3:00 p.m. December 27.

The Brownwood Police Department states Williamson is accused of shooting Taylor Hart, 32, of Zephyr.

First responders found Hart suffering from a gunshot wound after witnesses reported the shooting. He later died at the hosptial.

Williamson initially fled the scene of the shooting in a pickup truck and was later arrested during a traffic stop in Early after a brief pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing, and Williamson now remains held in the Brown County Jail on bonds totaling $225,000.

No further information has been released.