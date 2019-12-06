Suspect at large after firing 8 shots into vehicle during road rage incident on I-20 in Callahan County, 1 injured

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect is still at large after firing eight shots into a vehicle during a road rage incident on I-20 in Callahan County, injuring a passenger inside.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, described as a heavyset white man with blond, spikey hair, opened fire at a vehicle that was travelling near a construction area on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 305.

A female passenger was shot in the leg and is receiving treatment at Hendrick Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle was not injured in the shooting.

Authorities say the suspect has not been located and was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV with a partial license plate of JTW.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 854-1444.

