ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 12-year-old was injured during a shooting in north Abilene Thursday night.

Elmer Rodriguez Jr. was taken into custody on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following the shooting on the 1600 block of Graham Street around 10:00 p.m.

Police say a 12-year-old who was inside a home was shot by a bullet that was fired from outside the home.

Soon after the shooting, two suspects, Rodriguez and an unnamed juvenile, were detained during a high-risk traffic stop.

A third suspect, Nicholas Baker, was identified as well and has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

The juvenile was care-flighted to the Metroplex due to the severity of her injuries. Her current condition is not known at this time.

Rodriguez remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

Baker remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $165,000.