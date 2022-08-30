Brendan Jenkins has been found guilty of Capital Murder for a triple homicide in Comanche County.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been found guilty and sentenced to life with no chance of parole in connection to a triple homicide in Comanche County.

Brendan Jenkins was found guilty of Capital Murder and received his life-without-parole sentence Friday in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62.

Family members of the victims say Jenkins entered a home off Hwy 2921 in DeLeon in July 2020 and shot the family while they were sleeping.

Earl and Ashlyn were found dead inside the home and Patricia later died at the hospital.

Jenkins was booked into the Comanche County Jail after he was quickly identified as a suspect in the investigation.