Suspect found smuggling 19 people during traffic stop in Albany

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was found smuggling 19 people during a traffic stop in Albany this weekend.

Francisco Alfredo Lopez-Cubillas, 34, the driver, was arrested on 19 counts of Trafficking of Person Sunday afternoon.

The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office says Lopez-Cubillas was initially pulled over by a City of Albany police officer after a concerned citizen reported a possible drunk driver in a vehicle matching the description of Lopez-Cubillas’ pickup.

During the stop, officers noticed several people in the cab of the pickup truck as well as blankets in the back with several sets of legs sticking out.

Further searching allowed officers to recover 19 individuals from the vehicle, most of whom were hidden under a cover on the bed of the pickup.

All 20 people, including Lopez-Cubillas, were undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador.

Border Patrol took custody of the 19 trafficking victims, and Lopez-Cubillas was the only person charged.

He currently remains held in the Shackelford County Jail without bond due to his immigration status.

The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany Police Department, and Border Patrol all provided assistance during the traffic stop.

No further information was released.

