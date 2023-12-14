ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting the 8-year-old daughter of a woman he was previously convicted of sexually assaulting when she was eight years old.

Gregory Estes received two 10-year sentences (stacked) on Thursday evening for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, totaling 20 years with a $1,000 fine.

Estes, originally facing ten different child sex crime charges, was convicted on the two counts after a week-long trial. Two of the initial charges were dropped by prosecutors, and he was found not guilty of the other six counts.

During testimony, it was revealed that Estes was previously convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old in Tom Green County in 2003. He served five years probation for that conviction and was required to register as a sex offender through 2022.

The victim he was sentenced for in 2002 is the mother of the victim he was convicted of sexually abusing this week.

Several other women testified during the trial who claimed they were also victims of Estes, with allegations against him dating from 1984 all the way through 2002.

The statute of limitations has run out on most of these cases, but their testimony was used to show that he had a similar MO in all cases, where he would typically isolate victims at large, often at family gatherings.

Estes also has sexual assault cases pending in another county.