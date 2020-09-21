Suspect gets out of car with gun during traffic stop, tased in south Abilene neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect got out of his car with a gun during a traffic stop then was tased in a south Abilene neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police say officers tried to pull the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, over just before 3:00 p.m., but he refused to stop until he got to his neighborhood on the 700 block of Palm Street.

He then got out of his car with a gun. It’s unknown if he pointed it at police, but he was eventually tased for being combative.

This suspect will be booked into jail for evading arrest and other charges.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC they’ve had an ongoing problem with gunfire coming from this man’s home.

