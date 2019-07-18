Suspect indicted for murder in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of two Abilene men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in May has been indicted.

Zachary Noel Morelos, 30, was indicted on one count of Murder Thursday for the death of 36-year-old.

A second suspect, Anthony Manuel Valles, is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension but has not been indicted.

Abilene police were first called to the scene of a large fight in the 1700 block of North 10 Street on May 19. It was reported that one person had been shot at the home.

Garcia had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.

Police soon identified the suspect as being Morelos. A description of the vehicle that he left the scene in was also developed.

According to police, Morelos and another man, Valles, were then found to be headed toward the Dallas Metroplex.

Police then coordinated with DPS and a Trooper stopped the vehicle, apprehending the pair near Ranger Hill in Eastland County.

The pair were then transported back to Abilene, along with the vehicle which is pending a search warrant. The weapon was also found by detectives.

Morelos is being held on a $1 million bond and Valles is being held on a $100,000 bond.





