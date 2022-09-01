ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside an Abilene bar.

Julion Arredondo was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of murder for the death of David Height III, 27.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting outside Spanky P’s Tavern on South 7th Street the early morning hours of June 27, 2022.

When officers arrived, they learned Height was shot outside the bar and died while he was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The court documents state a witness saw a man he identified only as “Julion” firing the shots outside the bar.

This witness told police he saw Julion, “fire a shot, walk around a parked car, then fire a second shot,” according to the documents, which state the witness was not able to see who he was shooting.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify Arredondo as a patron at Spanky P’s Tavern and the witness who saw the shooting was able to identify him as the shooter.

Arredondo was taken into custody by a police tactics team.

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 bond.