Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was arrested for domestic violence against the victim multiple times in the past.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting at an Abilene motel was arrested for family violence against the victim multiple times in the past.

During a press conference, Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. described what happened during the fatal shooting at Super 8 Motel on Sayles Blvd Monday morning, saying his officers were initially called to a domestic violence disturbance.

In the 9-1-1 call made by the victim, Chief Dudley says the suspect can be heard saying, “I’m not going back to jail again.”

When they arrived at the motel, they heard an woman screaming for help and her screams kept getting louder and louder, so they breached the door to a room and found the suspect standing over the female victim with a weapon. The female was bleeding from multiple stab wound and lacerations.

Ultimately, the suspect was not compliant, so officers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective, followed by at least three shots from a gun.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the suspect died at the scene. He has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

Chief Dudley said the suspect and victim were boyfriend and girlfriend who were known to stay at that motel and were possibly transient.

Officers had arrested the suspect for domestic violence against the victim multiple times in the past.

Unfortunately, Chief Dudley says the system can only do so much to keep two people who want to be in a relationship from being in contact with each other.

Texas Rangers are now investigating and the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.