ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Abilene.

Jose Avalos gave his guilty plea to Murder in a Taylor County courtroom and got his 25-year prison sentence Wednesday in connection to the death of Adam Joel Perez in December 2019.

Avalos is accused of driving by Perez’s home on the 1000 block of Cedar Street and opening fire while Perez and 6 children were inside.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

Perez was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Avalos was later arrested at his job in Pecos in July.