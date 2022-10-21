Fernando Enriquez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for an Abilene bank robbery.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank in Abilene.

Fernando Enriquez received his 10-year sentence in a Lubbock District Court this week in connection to the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene in March.

He was federally charged with Bank Robbery for this incident and was also accused in a string of robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Mississippi, and California.



UPDATE: Police confirm suspect arrested in Abilene bank robbery

Witnesses say Enriquez entered the Chase Bank on Rebecca Lane in Abilene around 9:35 a.m., placed a handgun on the counter, and demanded money from the drawer before fleeing in a vehicle that was later seen at the Allsup’s.

A woman and children were with Enriquez when he was contacted at the gas station. Police say this woman told federal investigators that she had lived with Mr. Enriquez in all the states where the robberies occurred over the past 14 months, and that he always seemed to have cash despite his unemployment status.

She went on to describe the events on the morning of the Abilene robbery, telling investigators Enriquez had left her and his children at a motel, and when he returned, he rushed everyone into the vehicle, driving more erratically than usual as they left

This woman also positively identified Enriquez as the suspect seen in surveillance photographs taken at the scenes of some of the out-of-state robberies.

It’s unknown what punishment Enriquez will be facing for other crimes he may have committed.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.