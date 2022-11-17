Kody Taylor and Jackie Shanz are both guilty of Abuse of a Corpse in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 16 years for abusing a corpse in Abilene, and a 2nd suspect is set to be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to the same crime.

Kody Taylor received his 16-year sentence Thursday for Abuse of a Corpse. His alleged co-defendant, Jackie Shanz, pleaded guilty to Abuse of Corpse last week and is set to be sentenced in around 45 days.

Both charges followed the death of Mindy Hagan.

Court documents state Hagan was found dead on a couch at a home on N 6th Street in June 2020, and during a subsequent investigation, detectives learned Taylor and Shanz had moved her corpse.

The suspects told police they were hanging out with Hagan when she fell asleep in her car, and the next morning, they found her dead in the vehicle, so they drove her to her residence, placed her body on the couch, then left, according to the documents.

Shanz was arrested in September 2020 then released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond. Taylor was arrested in May 2021 and has remained in jail ever since on bonds totaling more than $180,000 for the Abuse of a Corpse charge and several unrelated warrants.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide an update once Shanz is sentenced.