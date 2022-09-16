D’Jaman West has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Bronson Boyles.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for shooting and killing an Abilene teen during a drug deal gone wrong in July 2017.

D’Jaman West received his 20-year sentence for Murder Friday by the same jury who convicted him after trial that lasted nearly 4 days. West is accused of killing 19-year-old Bronson Boyles.

A 2nd suspect, D’Audre Hight-Ealy, was initially facing the same charges as West but was found not guilty of murder. He was convicted on an Aggravated Robbery charge in connection to the incident and sentenced to 40 years. A 3rd suspect was also initially charged with Murder and Aggravated Robbery for Boyles’ death, but those charges were rejected and he was released from jail.

Boyles was shot at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South Clack Street and passed away after being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Court documents detailing Hight-Ealy’s confession to police state that although his story changed some over the course of his interview, Hight-Ealy said multiple times that “West shot Bronson”, confirming previous witness testimony. However, the documents also state West says Hight-Ealy fired the fatal shot.

Hight-Ealy also told police that he, West, and two other parties went to an apartment on the 1000 block of S. Clack Street the night of July 28, 2017, and “discussed robbing someone for marijuana”, according to the documents, which state a resident in the apartment told them the “boy downstairs (Boyles) sold marijuana and that they should rob him.”

The documents go on to state the group then went downstairs and after learning Boyles didn’t have much marijuana, Hight-Ealy says he told the group “never mind” and that’s when “West and Boyles started scuffling and then West shot him.”

After the fatal shot was fired, Hight-Ealy, West, and two other parties all fled the scene in Hight-Ealy’s car. One of the other parties gave a different account, saying they all went to a different apartment after they went to Boyles’ apartment, and that’s where the shooting happened.

The documents also state Hight-Ealy told detectives the he knew West had a gun and that “the whole group should all be punished for what happened to Boyles because they were planning on robbing Boyles”.

Shoes Hight-Ealy admitted to wearing during the altercation with Boyles also tested positive for human blood, the documents state, and Hight-Ealy also told detectives he told others he was the one who killed Boyles, but he only did that because he was intoxicated.

In a press conference following Boyles’ murder, police said they don’t expect any additional arrests to be made in this case.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates Boyles murder as soon as more information becomes available.