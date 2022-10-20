Juan Manuel Negron-Santiago Jr. has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing and elderly woman and at gunpoint then stabbing her dog multiple times in Brownwood.

Juan Manuel Negron-Santiago Jr. was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Wednesday then received his 40-year sentence after a punishment trial.

Court documents reveal Negron-Santiago is accused of breaking into a Brownwood home with two other suspects in January 2020.

The suspects then allegedly robbed an elderly woman inside at gunpoint, and police say Negron-Santiago stabbed her dog six times with a pocketknife when he wouldn’t stop barking.

One of the other suspects injured the woman by striking her in the head with a handgun.

All three suspects were arrested after officers followed footprints from the scene of the crime to Negron-Santiago’s home, where both the knife and firearm were located.

One of the other suspects, Octavian Torrez, testified against Negron-Santiago and corroborated these allegations. Torrez is serving 20-years in prison for his part in the crime.

No further information, including the third suspect’s identity, has been released.