ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 5 years of probation for abusing a corpse in Abilene.

Jackie Shanz received his 5-year probation sentence Wednesday for an Abuse of Corpse charge and was also ordered to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine, and take a drug test once a week.

His alleged co-defendant, Kody Taylor, received a 16-year sentence for the same charge in November.

Both charges followed the death of Mindy Hagan.

Court documents state Hagan was found dead on a couch at a home on N 6th Street in June 2020, and during a subsequent investigation, detectives learned Taylor and Shanz had moved her corpse.

The suspects told police they were hanging out with Hagan when she fell asleep in her car, and the next morning, they found her dead in the vehicle, so they drove her to her residence, placed her body on the couch, then left, according to the documents.

Shanz was arrested in September 2020 then released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond. Taylor was arrested in May 2021 and has remained in jail ever since on bonds totaling more than $180,000 for the Abuse of a Corpse charge and several unrelated warrants.