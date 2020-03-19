Suspect shot and killed by Abilene police identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man was shot and killed by Abilene police after attacking officers with a knife early Wednesday morning has been identified.



Lebarron Ballard, 28, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was shot by officers.

Police first responded to a convenience store on the 2400 block of S 1st Street around 2:30 a.m. and learned a suspect, later identified as Ballard, assaulted the clerk, then fled.



Officers later found Ballard, who matched the suspect description given by a clerk, walking north of the railroad tracks, and when he was contacted, he ran to a backyard on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street.



When officers tried to arrest Ballard, he attacked, and attempts to tase him were unsuccessful. He eventually attacked with a knife, so both officers shot him.

All three were transported to the hospital, where Ballard was pronounced dead.

Both officers, described as one male and one female, were treated for serious injuries and have since been released. They continue to recover.

