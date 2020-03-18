Suspect shot and killed by two Abilene officers after attacking with knife

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot and killed by Abilene police after attacking officers with a knife early Wednesday morning.



Police first responded to a convenience store on the 2400 block of S 1st Street around 2:30 a.m. and learned a suspect, described as an African American male standing 6’3″ tall and wearing a black hoodie with white jeans, took beer from the store, assaulted the clerk, then fled.



Officers later found a suspect matching this description walking north of the railroad tracks, and when he was contacted, he ran to a backyard on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street.



When officers tried to arrest him, he attacked, and attempts to tase him were unsuccessful. He eventually attacked with a knife, so both officers shot him.

All three were transported to the hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

Both officers, described as one male and one female, were treated for serious injuries and have since been released.

The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed and is pending next of kin notification.

