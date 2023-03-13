JONES COUNY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect wanted for a double homicide was arrested during a traffic stop in Jones County Monday morning.

Hector Jesus Rey, 22, was taken into custody following a high-risk felony stop on US 83 around 5:45 a.m.

Authorities had received information that Rey, wanted for the double homicide of two family members in Liberal, Kansas, was traveling on US 83 and had been threatening “suicide by cop”, according to a press release from the Hamlin Police Department.

The press release states Rey was first spotted driving on US 83 just outside of Hamlin, but instead of pulling him over in town, law enforcement waited until he was north of Anson on the highway.

Detectives from Kansas are now en route to Jones County to interview Rey and get additional evidence that was collected at the scene.

No further information has been released.