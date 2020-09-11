Suspect who attacked employee during Abilene bank robbery identified, charges pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who attacked an employee during a bank robbery attempt in Abilene last year has been identified.

Police say investigators believe a 70-year-old man from El Paso is behind the crime, which took place at First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Blvd in September 2019.

This man is currently in custody on unrelated charges, but “a complaint has been filed federally against the suspect in connection with the robbery,” according to a press release, which says a warrant has been issued.

During the robbery, this suspect fled without any cash after the employee he attacked, Jill Beatty, a 39-year veteran of the banking industry, fought back and pushed him out of the building.

Beatty received a Certificate of Commendation from Chief Standridge for her bravery and for being “quite a remarkable person”.

The Dallas and El Paso branches of the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in identifying the suspect.

