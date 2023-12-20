ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspected car burglar was caught hiding in a dumpster at an Abilene gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Police surrounded the dumpster at Allsup’s off Ridgemont Drive around 1:00 p.m. and arrested the suspect, who they say had been jiggling handles of vehicles in the parking lot of Lowe’s.

He then fled down the street and attempted to hide in the dumpster. Criminal charges are pending.

Just a little bit further down Ridgemont Drive around the same time, a dumpster at Outback Steakhouse caught fire, prompting an evacuation.

Even though these incidents may seem similar, police say they are not related to each other at all.

No further information has been released.