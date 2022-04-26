ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have identified the suspects arrested after a pursuit in Abilene Monday night.

Timothy Baker, Xavier Cherry, and Zykerion Haynes-Scroggins were all taken into custody at the Little Elm Condos on S 7th Street following the pursuit.

Baker is charged with Evading Arrest – Detention with Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. Both Cherry and Haynes-Scroggins are charged with Evading Arrest – Detention.

Arrest reports reveal officers first came into contact with the men when they were called to a fight in progress at the condos, and when officers arrived on scene, a man fled the fight on foot, eventually jumping into a vehicle driven by Baker.

The vehicle did not stop for officers, instigating a chase that ended back at Little Elm Condos, where Baker was detained at the vehicle and Haynes-Scroggins fled on foot. He was later located and taken into custody.

The reports do not reveal Cherry’s alleged involvement in the crime and his mugshot is not available.

