Suspects possibly behind string of burglaries in Taylor County arrested after chase

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects possibly behind a string of burglaries in Taylor County were arrested after a chase.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on Bumper Gate Road after a resident called dispatch and said he, “could see the suspects and their vehicle outside of his home on his cell phone from a doorbell camera,” according to a press release.

When deputies located the vehicle, occupied by Juan Antonio Deleon Jr., 44, and Farrah Ann McMillian, 43, the suspects fled along I-20 then into Jones County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Tye Police Department, and the Merkel Police Department all assisted in the chase.

Both suspects eventually fled on foot along the north access road to the interstate.

McMillian was arrested after a short foot chase and Deleon was found hiding in some brush.

Deleon is charged with Burglary of a Building, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle.

McMillian is charged with Burglary of a Building.

The press release states, “all of the items stolen from the home were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle,” and both suspects are now under investigation for a string of burglaries in north Taylor County.

Latest Posts: