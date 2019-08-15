SWAT team trying to get accused child sex crime suspect out of north Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police SWAT team has a house surrounded in north Abilene in an attempt to apprehend a wanted child sex crime suspect.

Armed team members responded to a home on the 2100 block of Parramore Street after receiving a 911 call from inside around 10:00 a.m. regarding wanted fugitive Richard Earl Daniels.

When the SWAT team arrived, two individuals came outside and confirmed Daniels was still in the residence.

Police now believe Daniels is inside the residence alone. Chief Stan Stanridge told KTAB and KRBC a search warrant has just obtained a warrant to search the property.

Citizens are asked to avoid this area until the SWAT operation is complete.

Daniels was the Abilene Police Department’s featured fugitive for this week. He’s accused of prostituting a woman and sexually abusing an underage runaway for months while holding them captive so they couldn’t escape.

