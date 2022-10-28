Chano Hernandez has been sentenced to life in prison for 8 child sex crimes.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man has been sentenced to serve life in prison for 8 different child sex crimes.

Chano Martinez Hernandez, 64, received his life-sentence Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, five counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact, and one count of Sexual Performance of a Child.

Police Chief Bryan Sheridan said that a citizen found Hernandez’s phone, which contained illicit pictures of young children, and turned it over to police, which initiated the investigation.

“We are extremely pleased with the sentence imposed on Chano Hernandez,” Sweetwater

Police Chief Bryan Sheridan said. “It sends a direct message to the community that these types

of horrific crimes will not be tolerated in Nolan County.”

No further information has been released.