NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A known associate of the Aryan Brotherhood is wanted in Nolan County.

William Shumaker is wanted for Motion to Proceed for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for refusing to cooperate with Drug Court.

Police say he has known ties in Sweetwater, Dallas, and Wichita Falls.

Anyone who knows of Shumaker’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Sweetwater Police Department at (325)236-6686.