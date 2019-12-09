Sweetwater police warn of ‘Romanians’ selling fake jewelry

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police have issued a warning about ‘Romanians’ selling fake jewelry to local community members.

These suspects, according to police, are peddling fake gold jewelry stamped with 18k to make it look authentic.

“They are targeting people in parking lots and giving a sob story about loosing their wallet, they are hungry or don’t have money,” Sgt. Renteria writes in a social media post. “They, in all the times I have dealt with them, have children with them to play on your emotions so you will give them money.

Sgt. Renteria also notes that the suspects usually drive out-of-state vehicles, many of which are rentals.

Anyone who comes into contact with someone selling fake jewelry can contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6687.

As they say, “t’is the season”! SCAM ALERTRomanians are making their way through the area once again trying to sell… Posted by Sweetwater Police Department on Sunday, December 8, 2019

Latest Posts: