Taylor County DA may not seek death penalty against trio accused of killing pregnant Abilene woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A trio of suspects accused of beating and killing an Abilene woman and her unborn child may not have to face the death penalty.

In an interview with KTAB and KRBC News, Taylor County District Attorney James Hicks says there is just not enough information known about the case to pursue the death penalty at this time.

He says he has detectives working overtime to determine what happened to 24-year-old Kelly Holder and her unborn child early Saturday morning.

Right now, three suspects – Casey Kennedy, Courtney Whitley, and Alexander Lopez – have been charged with Captial Murder in connection to the crime.

Hicks says each of these suspects is entitled to a separate trial with separate counsel, and that seeking the death penalty for even just one suspect would involve a lot of moving parts.

Prosecutors would have to prove that not only are the suspects guilty beyond a reasonable doubt but that there are no mitigating factors as to why the suspects should not be put to death.

In this case, Hicks says the suspects’ young ages and lack of criminal histories may prove a significant challenge should his office pursue the death penalty.

However, he says that if something comes to light during the investigation that would make the death penalty a more appropriate solution, he will seek it regardless of cost.

During this interview, Hicks also stated that some incorrect information about the case, specifically the fact that the victim was 20-weeks pregnant, was already circulating.

He did not elaborate on this claim but said the information would be made clear in the preliminary autopsy report, which KTAB and KRBC are working to obtain.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage for additional details on this case.