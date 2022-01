TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County man accused of a child sex crime has been arrested.

Roberto Quinones, of Tye, was taken into custody Wednesday for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact.

Court documents state a child under the age of 14 came forward in January and said she was touched inappropriately by Quinones.

Quinones is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.