Taylor County man accused of getting nude pictures from minor

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County man accused of getting nude pictures from a minor has been arrested.

Mark Kilough, 27, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home in on the 200 block of CR 246 in Ovalo Wednesday.

He is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $40,000 for Possession of Child Pornography, Sexual Performance of Child (Induce/Authorize), and unrelated warrants.

An arrest report reveals that during the search warrant execution, police learned Kilough, “had been in communication with a minor in a sexually explicit manner.”

Kilough also admitted to requesting and receiving nude pictures from this minor.

The Abilene Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the search warrant and Kilough’s arrest.

