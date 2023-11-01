TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County man has been charged with child pornography.

Garrett Haynes, 22, was arrested Tuesday for Possession of Child Pornography and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to investigate Haynes.

Detectives say they were able to find, “numerous videos and photographs of sexually explicit images of children,” during a consensual search of Haynes’ phone.

No further information has been released.